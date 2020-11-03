Zydus Wellness Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, down 41.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in September 2020 down 41.58% from Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.81 crore in September 2020 down 74.76% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.94 crore in September 2020 down 40.88% from Rs. 23.58 crore in September 2019.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,783.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.50% returns over the last 6 months and 5.51% over the last 12 months.