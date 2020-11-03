Zydus Wellness Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, down 41.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in September 2020 down 41.58% from Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.81 crore in September 2020 down 74.76% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.94 crore in September 2020 down 40.88% from Rs. 23.58 crore in September 2019.
Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,783.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.50% returns over the last 6 months and 5.51% over the last 12 months.
|Zydus Wellness
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.67
|10.80
|39.63
|Other Operating Income
|0.48
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.15
|10.80
|39.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.29
|4.95
|24.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.87
|2.08
|-2.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.64
|8.99
|8.59
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.82
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.51
|0.98
|1.09
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.19
|8.11
|10.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.22
|-15.13
|-3.69
|Other Income
|27.29
|26.32
|26.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.07
|11.19
|22.92
|Interest
|34.88
|34.63
|35.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.81
|-23.44
|-12.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.81
|-23.44
|-12.66
|Tax
|--
|-5.99
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.81
|-17.45
|-12.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.81
|-17.45
|-12.48
|Equity Share Capital
|63.63
|57.66
|57.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|-3.03
|-2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|-3.03
|-2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|-3.03
|-2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|-3.03
|-2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am