Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore, down 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.74 crore in March 2023 down 2.8% from Rs. 60.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in March 2023 up 113.72% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in March 2023 up 61.89% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2022.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2022.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,540.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.