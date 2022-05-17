Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore, up 43.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore in March 2022 up 43.27% from Rs. 42.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2022 up 234.64% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2022 up 181.61% from Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,606.70 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.57% returns over the last 6 months and -24.63% over the last 12 months.