Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, up 22.9% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in March 2021 up 22.9% from Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2021 down 76.91% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2021 down 131.23% from Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2020.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,103.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 63.88% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Wellness
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations41.8937.5934.32
Other Operating Income0.290.11--
Total Income From Operations42.1837.7034.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.7229.4629.28
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.83-3.39-7.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.896.786.46
Depreciation0.870.931.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses5.710.980.74
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.0811.547.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.26-8.60-3.35
Other Income5.587.6130.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.68-0.9927.21
Interest0.284.8734.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.96-5.86-7.24
Exceptional Items---127.06-0.13
P/L Before Tax-9.96-132.92-7.37
Tax-----1.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.96-132.92-5.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.96-132.92-5.63
Equity Share Capital63.6363.6357.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.57-20.89-0.98
Diluted EPS-1.57-20.89-0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.57-20.89-0.98
Diluted EPS-1.57-20.89-0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils #Zydus Wellness
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

