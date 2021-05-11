Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, up 22.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in March 2021 up 22.9% from Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2021 down 76.91% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2021 down 131.23% from Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2020.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,103.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 63.88% over the last 12 months.