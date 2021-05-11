Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, up 22.9% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in March 2021 up 22.9% from Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2021 down 76.91% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2021 down 131.23% from Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2020.
Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,103.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 63.88% over the last 12 months.
|Zydus Wellness
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.89
|37.59
|34.32
|Other Operating Income
|0.29
|0.11
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.18
|37.70
|34.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.72
|29.46
|29.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.83
|-3.39
|-7.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.89
|6.78
|6.46
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.93
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|5.71
|0.98
|0.74
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.08
|11.54
|7.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.26
|-8.60
|-3.35
|Other Income
|5.58
|7.61
|30.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.68
|-0.99
|27.21
|Interest
|0.28
|4.87
|34.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.96
|-5.86
|-7.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-127.06
|-0.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.96
|-132.92
|-7.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|-1.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.96
|-132.92
|-5.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.96
|-132.92
|-5.63
|Equity Share Capital
|63.63
|63.63
|57.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-20.89
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-20.89
|-0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-20.89
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-20.89
|-0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited