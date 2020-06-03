Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2020 up 0.62% from Rs. 34.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020 up 44.2% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2020 up 44.74% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2019.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,296.95 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.59% returns over the last 6 months and -1.83% over the last 12 months.