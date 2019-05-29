Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.11 crore, down 50.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.11 crore in March 2019 down 50.62% from Rs. 69.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2019 down 127.81% from Rs. 36.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2019 down 49.68% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2018.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,328.65 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.11% over the last 12 months.