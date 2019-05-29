Zydus Wellness Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.11 crore, down 50.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.11 crore in March 2019 down 50.62% from Rs. 69.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2019 down 127.81% from Rs. 36.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2019 down 49.68% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2018.
Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,328.65 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zydus Wellness
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.11
|81.30
|69.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.11
|81.30
|69.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.34
|25.50
|22.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.36
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-0.59
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.78
|8.74
|6.33
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.67
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2.19
|6.03
|1.08
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.37
|10.07
|8.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.73
|30.52
|29.91
|Other Income
|30.58
|10.29
|8.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.85
|40.81
|38.01
|Interest
|28.66
|0.41
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.81
|40.40
|37.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.81
|40.40
|37.61
|Tax
|0.28
|0.81
|1.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.09
|39.59
|36.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.09
|39.59
|36.28
|Equity Share Capital
|57.65
|39.07
|39.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|375.00
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|10.13
|9.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|10.13
|9.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|10.13
|9.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|10.13
|9.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited