Zydus Wellness Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.80 crore, up 89.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.80 crore in June 2022 up 89.69% from Rs. 32.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 up 170.67% from Rs. 11.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2022 up 190.48% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,653.35 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.25% over the last 12 months.