Zydus Wellness Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.92 crore, down 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.92 crore in June 2019 down 42.49% from Rs. 64.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.96 crore in June 2019 down 173.75% from Rs. 25.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.38 crore in June 2019 down 34.64% from Rs. 26.59 crore in June 2018.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,370.30 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -5.68% over the last 12 months.