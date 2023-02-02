English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.72 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:Net Sales at Rs 63.72 crore in December 2022 down 10.08% from Rs. 70.86 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021.
    Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2021.Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,424.75 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -18.11% over the last 12 months.
    Zydus Wellness
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.2367.2270.86
    Other Operating Income8.49----
    Total Income From Operations63.7267.2270.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.2743.2039.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.381.397.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.198.067.96
    Depreciation0.741.060.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.292.086.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6111.439.40
    Other Income3.342.893.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9514.3213.10
    Interest0.550.010.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4014.3112.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.4014.3112.56
    Tax-0.63-0.47--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.0314.7812.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.0314.7812.56
    Equity Share Capital63.6363.6363.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.321.97
    Diluted EPS2.362.32--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.321.97
    Diluted EPS2.362.32--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited