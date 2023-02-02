Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.72 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:Net Sales at Rs 63.72 crore in December 2022 down 10.08% from Rs. 70.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021.
Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2021.
|Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,424.75 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -18.11% over the last 12 months.
|Zydus Wellness
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.23
|67.22
|70.86
|Other Operating Income
|8.49
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.72
|67.22
|70.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.27
|43.20
|39.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.38
|1.39
|7.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.19
|8.06
|7.96
|Depreciation
|0.74
|1.06
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.29
|2.08
|6.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.61
|11.43
|9.40
|Other Income
|3.34
|2.89
|3.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.95
|14.32
|13.10
|Interest
|0.55
|0.01
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.40
|14.31
|12.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.40
|14.31
|12.56
|Tax
|-0.63
|-0.47
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.03
|14.78
|12.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.03
|14.78
|12.56
|Equity Share Capital
|63.63
|63.63
|63.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.36
|2.32
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|2.36
|2.32
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.36
|2.32
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|2.36
|2.32
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited