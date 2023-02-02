Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.72 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 55.23 67.22 70.86 Other Operating Income 8.49 -- -- Total Income From Operations 63.72 67.22 70.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 42.27 43.20 39.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.38 1.39 7.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.19 8.06 7.96 Depreciation 0.74 1.06 0.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.29 2.08 6.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.61 11.43 9.40 Other Income 3.34 2.89 3.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.95 14.32 13.10 Interest 0.55 0.01 0.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.40 14.31 12.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 14.40 14.31 12.56 Tax -0.63 -0.47 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.03 14.78 12.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.03 14.78 12.56 Equity Share Capital 63.63 63.63 63.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.36 2.32 1.97 Diluted EPS 2.36 2.32 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.36 2.32 1.97 Diluted EPS 2.36 2.32 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited