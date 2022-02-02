Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.86 crore, up 87.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.86 crore in December 2021 up 87.96% from Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021 up 109.45% from Rs. 132.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021 up 23100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.89 in December 2020.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,739.85 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -10.89% over the last 12 months.