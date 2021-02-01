Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore, down 11.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore in December 2020 down 11.42% from Rs. 42.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.92 crore in December 2020 down 3343.52% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 100.31% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2019.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,932.55 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.47% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.