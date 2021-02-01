MARKET NEWS

Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore, down 11.42% Y-o-Y

February 01, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore in December 2020 down 11.42% from Rs. 42.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.92 crore in December 2020 down 3343.52% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 100.31% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2019.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,932.55 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.47% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Wellness
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations37.5922.6742.56
Other Operating Income0.110.48--
Total Income From Operations37.7023.1542.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.4613.2923.50
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.391.874.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.788.649.26
Depreciation0.930.870.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses0.983.510.68
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.549.1911.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.60-14.22-7.66
Other Income7.6127.2926.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.9913.0718.60
Interest4.8734.8834.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.86-21.81-16.05
Exceptional Items-127.06----
P/L Before Tax-132.92-21.81-16.05
Tax-----12.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-132.92-21.81-3.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-132.92-21.81-3.86
Equity Share Capital63.6363.6357.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-20.89-3.76-0.67
Diluted EPS-20.89-3.76-0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-20.89-3.76-0.67
Diluted EPS-20.89-3.76-0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils #Zydus Wellness
first published: Feb 1, 2021 05:00 pm

