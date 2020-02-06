Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, down 47.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in December 2019 down 47.65% from Rs. 81.30 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2019 down 109.75% from Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2019 down 53.57% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2018.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,432.40 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.84% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.