Zydus Wellness Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, down 47.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in December 2019 down 47.65% from Rs. 81.30 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2019 down 109.75% from Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2019 down 53.57% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2018.
Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,432.40 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.84% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Zydus Wellness
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.56
|39.63
|81.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.56
|39.63
|81.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.50
|24.18
|25.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.73
|0.15
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.14
|-2.31
|-0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.26
|8.59
|8.74
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.66
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.68
|1.09
|6.03
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.25
|10.96
|10.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.66
|-3.69
|30.52
|Other Income
|26.26
|26.61
|10.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.60
|22.92
|40.81
|Interest
|34.65
|35.58
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.05
|-12.66
|40.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.05
|-12.66
|40.40
|Tax
|-12.19
|-0.18
|0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.86
|-12.48
|39.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.86
|-12.48
|39.59
|Equity Share Capital
|57.66
|57.66
|39.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-2.16
|10.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-2.16
|10.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-2.16
|10.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-2.16
|10.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am