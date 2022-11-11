 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.47 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 429.47 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 383.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 60.55% from Rs. 21.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.61 crore in September 2022 down 48.05% from Rs. 33.90 crore in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,642.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Wellness
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 429.47 692.98 383.65
Other Operating Income -- 3.78 --
Total Income From Operations 429.47 696.76 383.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 209.16 250.12 182.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.76 32.54 9.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.57 35.95 6.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.63 45.09 42.30
Depreciation 6.43 6.04 6.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 96.17 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.09 88.77 112.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.83 142.08 24.43
Other Income 1.35 1.95 3.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.18 144.03 27.79
Interest 2.94 4.14 6.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.24 139.89 21.10
Exceptional Items -- -2.91 --
P/L Before Tax 8.24 136.98 21.10
Tax -0.23 -0.03 -0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.47 137.01 21.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.47 137.01 21.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.47 137.01 21.47
Equity Share Capital 63.63 63.63 63.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 21.53 3.37
Diluted EPS 1.33 21.99 3.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 21.53 3.37
Diluted EPS 1.33 21.99 3.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils #Zydus Wellness
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.