Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.47 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.47 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 383.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 60.55% from Rs. 21.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.61 crore in September 2022 down 48.05% from Rs. 33.90 crore in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,642.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.