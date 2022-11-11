Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.47 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

    Net Sales at Rs 429.47 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 383.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 60.55% from Rs. 21.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.61 crore in September 2022 down 48.05% from Rs. 33.90 crore in September 2021.

    Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2021.

    Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,642.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Wellness
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations429.47692.98383.65
    Other Operating Income--3.78--
    Total Income From Operations429.47696.76383.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials209.16250.12182.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7632.549.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.5735.956.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.6345.0942.30
    Depreciation6.436.046.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--96.17--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.0988.77112.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.83142.0824.43
    Other Income1.351.953.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.18144.0327.79
    Interest2.944.146.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.24139.8921.10
    Exceptional Items---2.91--
    P/L Before Tax8.24136.9821.10
    Tax-0.23-0.03-0.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.47137.0121.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.47137.0121.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.47137.0121.47
    Equity Share Capital63.6363.6363.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3321.533.37
    Diluted EPS1.3321.993.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3321.533.37
    Diluted EPS1.3321.993.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
