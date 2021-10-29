Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 383.65 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.65 crore in September 2021 up 12.18% from Rs. 341.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.47 crore in September 2021 up 120.38% from Rs. 105.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.90 crore in September 2021 up 13.26% from Rs. 29.93 crore in September 2020.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.14 in September 2020.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,113.65 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.56% over the last 12 months.