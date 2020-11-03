Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 341.99 crore, up 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.99 crore in September 2020 up 4.9% from Rs. 326.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.34 crore in September 2020 down 776.37% from Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in September 2020 up 22.92% from Rs. 24.35 crore in September 2019.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,783.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.50% returns over the last 6 months and 5.51% over the last 12 months.