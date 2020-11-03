Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 341.99 crore, up 4.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.99 crore in September 2020 up 4.9% from Rs. 326.03 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.34 crore in September 2020 down 776.37% from Rs. 12.02 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in September 2020 up 22.92% from Rs. 24.35 crore in September 2019.
Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,783.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.50% returns over the last 6 months and 5.51% over the last 12 months.
|Zydus Wellness
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|340.32
|537.37
|326.03
|Other Operating Income
|1.67
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.99
|537.37
|326.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.56
|109.45
|106.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.77
|40.27
|5.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.10
|88.58
|29.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.01
|52.66
|42.59
|Depreciation
|6.49
|6.42
|3.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|50.65
|49.14
|60.07
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.78
|74.92
|61.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.63
|115.93
|16.58
|Other Income
|2.81
|1.82
|3.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.44
|117.75
|20.53
|Interest
|30.83
|34.60
|35.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.39
|83.15
|-14.58
|Exceptional Items
|-97.95
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-105.34
|83.15
|-14.58
|Tax
|--
|-6.05
|-2.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-105.34
|89.20
|-12.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-105.34
|89.20
|-12.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-105.34
|89.20
|-12.02
|Equity Share Capital
|63.63
|57.66
|57.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.14
|15.47
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-18.14
|15.47
|-2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.14
|15.47
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-18.14
|15.47
|-2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am