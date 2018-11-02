Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 138.21 crore, Up 11.87% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 138.21 143.05 123.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 138.21 143.05 123.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 44.55 40.67 38.72 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.05 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.86 0.79 -0.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.62 15.81 13.30 Depreciation 2.09 2.04 2.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 17.81 40.00 15.82 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.31 23.64 21.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.43 20.05 32.81 Other Income 10.20 9.77 8.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.63 29.82 41.26 Interest 0.46 0.42 0.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.17 29.40 40.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 46.17 29.40 40.83 Tax 4.01 3.05 3.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.16 26.35 36.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.16 26.35 36.92 Minority Interest -0.75 -0.62 -0.70 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.41 25.73 36.22 Equity Share Capital 39.07 39.07 39.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 Diluted EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 Diluted EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited