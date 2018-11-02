Zydus Wellness Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 138.21 crore, Up 11.87% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are: Net Sales at Rs 138.21 crore in September 2018 Up 11.87% from Rs. 123.54 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.41 crore in September 2018 Up 14.33% from Rs. 36.22 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.72 crore in September 2018 Up 12.05% from Rs. 43.48 crore in September 2017. Zydus Wellness EPS has Increased to Rs. 10.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.27 in September 2017. Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,202.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 32.34% over the last 12 months. Zydus Wellness Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 138.21 143.05 123.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 138.21 143.05 123.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 44.55 40.67 38.72 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.05 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.86 0.79 -0.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.62 15.81 13.30 Depreciation 2.09 2.04 2.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 17.81 40.00 15.82 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.31 23.64 21.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.43 20.05 32.81 Other Income 10.20 9.77 8.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.63 29.82 41.26 Interest 0.46 0.42 0.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.17 29.40 40.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 46.17 29.40 40.83 Tax 4.01 3.05 3.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.16 26.35 36.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.16 26.35 36.92 Minority Interest -0.75 -0.62 -0.70 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.41 25.73 36.22 Equity Share Capital 39.07 39.07 39.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 Diluted EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 Diluted EPS 10.60 6.59 9.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 05:01 pm