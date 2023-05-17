English
    Zydus Wellness Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 712.98 crore, up 11.44% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

    Net Sales at Rs 712.98 crore in March 2023 up 11.44% from Rs. 639.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.33 crore in March 2023 up 9.02% from Rs. 133.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.30 crore in March 2023 up 1.28% from Rs. 143.46 crore in March 2022.

    Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 22.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.95 in March 2022.

    Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,540.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Wellness
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations712.98412.96635.19
    Other Operating Income--2.624.59
    Total Income From Operations712.98415.58639.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials374.84266.03338.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.2514.7845.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.45-47.57-70.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.4935.0940.07
    Depreciation6.675.886.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--44.2664.84
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.2774.8078.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.9122.31135.42
    Other Income0.720.841.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.6323.15137.38
    Interest5.163.845.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.4719.31131.40
    Exceptional Items-7.14----
    P/L Before Tax126.3319.31131.40
    Tax-19.00-0.25-1.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities145.3319.56133.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period145.3319.56133.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates145.3319.56133.30
    Equity Share Capital63.6363.6363.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.843.0720.95
    Diluted EPS22.843.0720.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.843.0720.95
    Diluted EPS22.843.0720.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:06 pm