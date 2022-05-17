 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus Wellness Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.78 crore, up 5.62% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 639.78 crore in March 2022 up 5.62% from Rs. 605.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.30 crore in March 2022 up 0.13% from Rs. 133.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.46 crore in March 2022 down 2.51% from Rs. 147.15 crore in March 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 20.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.92 in March 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,606.70 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.57% returns over the last 6 months and -24.63% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Wellness
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 635.19 388.09 600.75
Other Operating Income 4.59 -- 4.98
Total Income From Operations 639.78 388.09 605.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 338.74 214.32 273.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.73 8.37 78.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -70.05 -21.96 -76.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.07 38.20 40.04
Depreciation 6.08 5.84 5.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 64.84 -- 73.01
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.95 116.87 72.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.42 26.45 139.37
Other Income 1.96 2.69 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.38 29.14 141.16
Interest 5.98 6.42 8.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.40 22.72 132.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 131.40 22.72 132.66
Tax -1.90 -0.58 -0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.30 23.30 133.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.30 23.30 133.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 133.30 23.30 133.13
Equity Share Capital 63.63 63.63 63.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.95 3.66 20.92
Diluted EPS 20.95 3.66 20.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.95 3.66 20.92
Diluted EPS 20.95 3.66 20.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 17, 2022 01:14 pm
