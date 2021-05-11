Zydus Wellness Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 605.73 crore, up 24.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.73 crore in March 2021 up 24.16% from Rs. 487.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.13 crore in March 2021 up 92.66% from Rs. 69.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.15 crore in March 2021 up 38.98% from Rs. 105.88 crore in March 2020.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 20.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.98 in March 2020.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,108.85 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.58% returns over the last 6 months and 64.77% over the last 12 months.