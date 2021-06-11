MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zydus Wellness Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 605.73 crore, up 24.16% Y-o-Y

June 11, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 605.73 crore in March 2021 up 24.16% from Rs. 487.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.13 crore in March 2021 up 92.66% from Rs. 69.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.15 crore in March 2021 up 38.98% from Rs. 105.88 crore in March 2020.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 20.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.98 in March 2020.

Close

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,069.80 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 63.60% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Wellness
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations600.75376.41487.87
Other Operating Income4.985.17--
Total Income From Operations605.73381.58487.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials273.09227.65301.23
Purchase of Traded Goods78.0011.2038.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-76.05-65.76-114.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.0438.3546.78
Depreciation5.996.266.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses73.0156.7946.35
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.2863.8265.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.3743.2797.70
Other Income1.792.521.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.1645.7999.00
Interest8.509.8734.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.6635.9264.30
Exceptional Items---34.18-2.83
P/L Before Tax132.661.7461.47
Tax-0.47-0.03-7.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities133.131.7769.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period133.131.7769.10
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates133.131.7769.10
Equity Share Capital63.6363.6357.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.920.2711.98
Diluted EPS20.920.2711.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.920.2711.98
Diluted EPS20.920.2711.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils #Zydus Wellness
first published: Jun 11, 2021 11:26 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey