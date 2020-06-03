Zydus Wellness Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 487.87 crore, up 17.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 487.87 crore in March 2020 up 17.23% from Rs. 416.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.10 crore in March 2020 up 10.9% from Rs. 62.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.88 crore in March 2020 up 25.29% from Rs. 84.51 crore in March 2019.

Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.77 in March 2019.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,296.95 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.59% returns over the last 6 months and -1.83% over the last 12 months.