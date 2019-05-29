Zydus Wellness Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 416.15 crore, up 216.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.15 crore in March 2019 up 216.06% from Rs. 131.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.31 crore in March 2019 up 71.89% from Rs. 36.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.51 crore in March 2019 up 97.13% from Rs. 42.87 crore in March 2018.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 14.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.28 in March 2018.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,328.65 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.11% over the last 12 months.