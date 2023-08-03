English
    Zydus Wellness Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 702.10 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

    Net Sales at Rs 702.10 crore in June 2023 up 0.77% from Rs. 696.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.40 crore in June 2023 down 19.42% from Rs. 137.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.90 crore in June 2023 down 20.77% from Rs. 150.07 crore in June 2022.

    Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.53 in June 2022.

    Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,475.70 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.68% returns over the last 6 months and -7.81% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Wellness
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations699.20712.98692.98
    Other Operating Income2.90--3.78
    Total Income From Operations702.10712.98696.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials270.20374.84250.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.8053.2532.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.00-77.4535.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.3043.4945.09
    Depreciation6.206.676.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses104.40--96.17
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.90174.2788.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.30137.91142.08
    Other Income2.400.721.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.70138.63144.03
    Interest5.105.164.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.60133.47139.89
    Exceptional Items-14.20-7.14-2.91
    P/L Before Tax93.40126.33136.98
    Tax-17.00-19.00-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.40145.33137.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.40145.33137.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.40145.33137.01
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.6363.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3522.8421.53
    Diluted EPS17.3522.8421.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3522.8421.53
    Diluted EPS17.3522.8421.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

