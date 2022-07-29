 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus Wellness Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 696.76 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 696.76 crore in June 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 597.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.01 crore in June 2022 up 4.75% from Rs. 130.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.07 crore in June 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 142.81 crore in June 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 21.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.56 in June 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,653.35 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.25% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Wellness
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 692.98 635.19 588.21
Other Operating Income 3.78 4.59 9.37
Total Income From Operations 696.76 639.78 597.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 250.12 338.74 149.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.54 45.73 30.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.95 -70.05 86.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.09 40.07 42.99
Depreciation 6.04 6.08 5.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 96.17 64.84 69.25
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.77 78.95 78.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.08 135.42 134.83
Other Income 1.95 1.96 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.03 137.38 137.22
Interest 4.14 5.98 6.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.89 131.40 130.80
Exceptional Items -2.91 -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.98 131.40 130.80
Tax -0.03 -1.90 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 137.01 133.30 130.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 137.01 133.30 130.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 137.01 133.30 130.80
Equity Share Capital 63.63 63.63 63.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.53 20.95 20.56
Diluted EPS 21.99 20.95 20.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.53 20.95 20.56
Diluted EPS 21.99 20.95 20.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:06 pm
