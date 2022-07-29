English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zydus Wellness Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 696.76 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

    Net Sales at Rs 696.76 crore in June 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 597.58 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.01 crore in June 2022 up 4.75% from Rs. 130.80 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.07 crore in June 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 142.81 crore in June 2021.

    Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 21.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.56 in June 2021.

    Close

    Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,653.35 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.25% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Wellness
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations692.98635.19588.21
    Other Operating Income3.784.599.37
    Total Income From Operations696.76639.78597.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.12338.74149.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.5445.7330.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.95-70.0586.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.0940.0742.99
    Depreciation6.046.085.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses96.1764.8469.25
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.7778.9578.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.08135.42134.83
    Other Income1.951.962.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.03137.38137.22
    Interest4.145.986.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.89131.40130.80
    Exceptional Items-2.91----
    P/L Before Tax136.98131.40130.80
    Tax-0.03-1.90--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.01133.30130.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.01133.30130.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.01133.30130.80
    Equity Share Capital63.6363.6363.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5320.9520.56
    Diluted EPS21.9920.9520.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5320.9520.56
    Diluted EPS21.9920.9520.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils #Zydus Wellness
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.