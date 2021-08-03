Zydus Wellness Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 597.58 crore, up 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 597.58 crore in June 2021 up 11.2% from Rs. 537.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.80 crore in June 2021 up 46.64% from Rs. 89.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.81 crore in June 2021 up 15.01% from Rs. 124.17 crore in June 2020.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 20.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.47 in June 2020.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,178.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.56% returns over the last 6 months and 26.45% over the last 12 months.