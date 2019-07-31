Zydus Wellness Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 620.25 crore, up 333.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.25 crore in June 2019 up 333.59% from Rs. 143.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.40 crore in June 2019 up 212.48% from Rs. 25.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.04 crore in June 2019 up 292.47% from Rs. 31.86 crore in June 2018.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 13.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.59 in June 2018.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,370.30 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -5.68% over the last 12 months.