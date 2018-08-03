Zydus Wellness consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 143.05 crore

Zydus Wellness has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 143.05 crore and a net profit of Rs 25.73 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Zydus Wellness has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 143.05 crore and a net profit of Rs 25.73 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 115.54 crore and net profit was Rs 25.27 crore. Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,424.35 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 44.13% returns over the last 6 months and 60.17% over the last 12 months. Zydus Wellness Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 143.05 131.67 115.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 143.05 131.67 115.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 40.67 44.65 36.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 -- 0.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.79 -0.85 -0.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.81 14.35 12.71 Depreciation 2.04 2.15 2.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 40.00 20.83 31.25 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.64 19.27 21.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.05 31.27 21.44 Other Income 9.77 9.45 8.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.82 40.72 29.77 Interest 0.42 0.42 0.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.40 40.30 29.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.40 40.30 29.35 Tax 3.05 3.39 3.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.35 36.91 25.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.35 36.91 25.90 Minority Interest -0.62 -0.66 -0.63 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.73 36.25 25.27 Equity Share Capital 39.07 39.07 39.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.59 9.28 6.47 Diluted EPS 6.59 9.28 6.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.59 9.28 6.47 Diluted EPS 6.59 9.28 6.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:40 pm