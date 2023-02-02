English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zydus Wellness Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.58 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:Net Sales at Rs 415.58 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 388.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2022 down 16.05% from Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.03 crore in December 2022 down 17.01% from Rs. 34.98 crore in December 2021.
    Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in December 2021.Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,424.75 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -18.11% over the last 12 months.
    Zydus Wellness
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations412.96429.47388.09
    Other Operating Income2.62----
    Total Income From Operations415.58429.47388.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials266.03209.16214.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.7813.768.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.5720.57-21.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0943.6338.20
    Depreciation5.886.435.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses44.26----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.80126.09116.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.319.8326.45
    Other Income0.841.352.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1511.1829.14
    Interest3.842.946.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.318.2422.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.318.2422.72
    Tax-0.25-0.23-0.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.568.4723.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.568.4723.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.568.4723.30
    Equity Share Capital63.6363.6363.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.071.333.66
    Diluted EPS3.071.333.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.071.333.66
    Diluted EPS3.071.333.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited