Zydus Wellness Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.58 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 412.96 429.47 388.09 Other Operating Income 2.62 -- -- Total Income From Operations 415.58 429.47 388.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 266.03 209.16 214.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.78 13.76 8.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.57 20.57 -21.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.09 43.63 38.20 Depreciation 5.88 6.43 5.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 44.26 -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 74.80 126.09 116.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.31 9.83 26.45 Other Income 0.84 1.35 2.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.15 11.18 29.14 Interest 3.84 2.94 6.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.31 8.24 22.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.31 8.24 22.72 Tax -0.25 -0.23 -0.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.56 8.47 23.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.56 8.47 23.30 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.56 8.47 23.30 Equity Share Capital 63.63 63.63 63.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.07 1.33 3.66 Diluted EPS 3.07 1.33 3.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.07 1.33 3.66 Diluted EPS 3.07 1.33 3.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited