Zydus Wellness Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 381.58 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.58 crore in December 2020 up 14.7% from Rs. 332.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020 down 58.25% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.05 crore in December 2020 up 48.16% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2019.

Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2019.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,932.55 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.47% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.