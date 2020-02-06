Zydus Wellness Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 332.67 crore, up 128.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.67 crore in December 2019 up 128.78% from Rs. 145.41 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2019 down 89.32% from Rs. 39.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2019 down 27.03% from Rs. 48.14 crore in December 2018.

Zydus Wellness EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.16 in December 2018.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,432.40 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.84% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.