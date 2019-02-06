Zydus Wellness Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.41 crore, up 9.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.41 crore in December 2018 up 9.83% from Rs. 132.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.69 crore in December 2018 up 9.76% from Rs. 36.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.14 crore in December 2018 up 14.54% from Rs. 42.03 crore in December 2017.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.26 in December 2017.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,202.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and 23.06% over the last 12 months.