Zydus Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,579.30 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,579.30 crore in March 2023 up 27.73% from Rs. 2,019.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.70 crore in March 2023 up 98.74% from Rs. 246.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,023.70 crore in March 2023 up 100.22% from Rs. 511.30 crore in March 2022.

Zydus Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2022.

Zydus Life shares closed at 518.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.03% returns over the last 6 months and 48.63% over the last 12 months.