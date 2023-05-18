English
    Zydus Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,579.30 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,579.30 crore in March 2023 up 27.73% from Rs. 2,019.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.70 crore in March 2023 up 98.74% from Rs. 246.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,023.70 crore in March 2023 up 100.22% from Rs. 511.30 crore in March 2022.

    Zydus Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2022.

    Zydus Life shares closed at 518.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.03% returns over the last 6 months and 48.63% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,437.302,086.901,919.20
    Other Operating Income142.00--100.10
    Total Income From Operations2,579.302,086.902,019.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials806.70626.10707.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.5078.3097.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.7038.70-41.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost353.10326.10288.90
    Depreciation119.90121.60122.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses584.20559.10510.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax652.60337.00334.80
    Other Income251.20136.3053.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax903.80473.30388.50
    Interest85.0088.5042.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax818.80384.80346.50
    Exceptional Items-203.80----
    P/L Before Tax615.00384.80346.50
    Tax124.30128.9099.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities490.70255.90246.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period490.70255.90246.90
    Equity Share Capital101.20101.20102.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.852.532.41
    Diluted EPS4.852.532.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.852.532.41
    Diluted EPS4.852.532.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 05:01 pm