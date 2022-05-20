 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zydus Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,019.30 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,019.30 crore in March 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 2,018.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.90 crore in March 2022 down 46.87% from Rs. 464.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.30 crore in March 2022 down 11.43% from Rs. 577.30 crore in March 2021.

Zydus Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2021.

Zydus Life shares closed at 338.75 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.91% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,919.20 1,830.30 2,018.80
Other Operating Income 100.10 -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,019.30 1,830.30 2,018.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 707.20 566.10 592.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.30 81.10 40.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.90 22.60 -4.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 288.90 293.30 294.70
Depreciation 122.80 120.00 115.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 510.20 508.60 491.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 334.80 238.60 489.20
Other Income 53.70 25.90 -26.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.50 264.50 462.30
Interest 42.00 24.60 20.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 346.50 239.90 441.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 346.50 239.90 441.80
Tax 99.60 42.90 -22.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 246.90 197.00 464.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 246.90 197.00 464.70
Equity Share Capital 102.40 102.40 102.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 1.92 4.54
Diluted EPS 2.41 1.92 4.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 1.92 4.54
Diluted EPS 2.41 1.92 4.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zydus Life #Zydus Lifesciences
first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.