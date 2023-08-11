English
    Zydus Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,955.70 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,955.70 crore in June 2023 up 49.21% from Rs. 1,980.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 780.90 crore in June 2023 up 135.57% from Rs. 331.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,223.40 crore in June 2023 up 105.27% from Rs. 596.00 crore in June 2022.

    Zydus Life EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2022.

    Zydus Life shares closed at 657.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.93% returns over the last 6 months and 80.46% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,955.702,437.301,980.90
    Other Operating Income--142.00--
    Total Income From Operations2,955.702,579.301,980.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials876.70806.70549.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.9077.50121.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.10-14.7013.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost351.70353.10319.50
    Depreciation121.20119.90123.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses514.30584.20433.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,019.80652.60421.20
    Other Income82.40251.2051.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,102.20903.80472.90
    Interest89.7085.0040.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,012.50818.80432.30
    Exceptional Items---203.80--
    P/L Before Tax1,012.50615.00432.30
    Tax231.60124.30100.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities780.90490.70331.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period780.90490.70331.50
    Equity Share Capital101.20101.20102.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.714.853.24
    Diluted EPS7.714.853.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.714.853.24
    Diluted EPS7.714.853.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

