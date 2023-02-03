Zydus Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.90 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:Net Sales at Rs 2,086.90 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 1,830.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.90 crore in December 2022 up 29.9% from Rs. 197.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 594.90 crore in December 2022 up 54.72% from Rs. 384.50 crore in December 2021.
Zydus Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2021.
|Zydus Life shares closed at 432.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.
|Zydus Lifesciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,086.90
|2,216.80
|1,830.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|182.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,086.90
|2,398.80
|1,830.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|626.10
|721.60
|566.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|78.30
|85.60
|81.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|38.70
|67.90
|22.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|326.10
|323.20
|293.30
|Depreciation
|121.60
|124.00
|120.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|559.10
|521.50
|508.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|337.00
|555.00
|238.60
|Other Income
|136.30
|109.20
|25.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|473.30
|664.20
|264.50
|Interest
|88.50
|64.10
|24.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|384.80
|600.10
|239.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|384.80
|600.10
|239.90
|Tax
|128.90
|149.00
|42.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|255.90
|451.10
|197.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|255.90
|451.10
|197.00
|Equity Share Capital
|101.20
|101.20
|102.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|4.45
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|4.45
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|4.46
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|4.45
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited