English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zydus Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.90 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:Net Sales at Rs 2,086.90 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 1,830.30 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.90 crore in December 2022 up 29.9% from Rs. 197.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 594.90 crore in December 2022 up 54.72% from Rs. 384.50 crore in December 2021.
    Zydus Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2021.Zydus Life shares closed at 432.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.
    Zydus Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,086.902,216.801,830.30
    Other Operating Income--182.00--
    Total Income From Operations2,086.902,398.801,830.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials626.10721.60566.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.3085.6081.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.7067.9022.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost326.10323.20293.30
    Depreciation121.60124.00120.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses559.10521.50508.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax337.00555.00238.60
    Other Income136.30109.2025.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax473.30664.20264.50
    Interest88.5064.1024.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax384.80600.10239.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax384.80600.10239.90
    Tax128.90149.0042.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities255.90451.10197.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period255.90451.10197.00
    Equity Share Capital101.20101.20102.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.534.451.92
    Diluted EPS2.534.451.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.534.461.92
    Diluted EPS2.534.451.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited