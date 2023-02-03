Zydus Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.90 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,086.90 2,216.80 1,830.30 Other Operating Income -- 182.00 -- Total Income From Operations 2,086.90 2,398.80 1,830.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 626.10 721.60 566.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 78.30 85.60 81.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.70 67.90 22.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 326.10 323.20 293.30 Depreciation 121.60 124.00 120.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 559.10 521.50 508.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.00 555.00 238.60 Other Income 136.30 109.20 25.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 473.30 664.20 264.50 Interest 88.50 64.10 24.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 384.80 600.10 239.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 384.80 600.10 239.90 Tax 128.90 149.00 42.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 255.90 451.10 197.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 255.90 451.10 197.00 Equity Share Capital 101.20 101.20 102.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.53 4.45 1.92 Diluted EPS 2.53 4.45 1.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.53 4.46 1.92 Diluted EPS 2.53 4.45 1.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited