    Zydus Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,010.60 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,010.60 crore in March 2023 up 29.68% from Rs. 3,863.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.60 crore in March 2023 down 25.36% from Rs. 397.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,293.40 crore in March 2023 up 62.32% from Rs. 796.80 crore in March 2022.

    Zydus Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.88 in March 2022.

    Zydus Life shares closed at 518.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.03% returns over the last 6 months and 48.63% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Lifesciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,852.504,362.303,741.80
    Other Operating Income158.10--122.00
    Total Income From Operations5,010.604,362.303,863.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,209.70934.501,087.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods483.50463.20528.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.80112.70-120.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost723.90689.00599.80
    Depreciation178.60181.60185.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,335.101,206.901,050.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,077.00774.40532.30
    Other Income37.8038.5079.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,114.80812.90611.40
    Interest27.7032.8038.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,087.10780.10572.90
    Exceptional Items-601.30----
    P/L Before Tax485.80780.10572.90
    Tax137.20195.20109.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities348.60584.90463.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.200.40-15.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period346.40585.30448.70
    Minority Interest-61.60-8.30-55.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.8045.904.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates296.60622.90397.40
    Equity Share Capital101.20101.20102.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.936.153.88
    Diluted EPS2.936.153.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.936.153.88
    Diluted EPS2.936.153.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 18, 2023