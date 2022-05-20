 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,863.80 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,863.80 crore in March 2022 up 0.44% from Rs. 3,846.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.40 crore in March 2022 down 41.47% from Rs. 679.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 796.80 crore in March 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 815.00 crore in March 2021.

Zydus Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

Zydus Life shares closed at 338.75 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.91% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,741.80 3,655.00 3,846.70
Other Operating Income 122.00 -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,863.80 3,655.00 3,846.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,087.00 913.60 1,029.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 528.80 472.60 401.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -120.00 -38.90 -87.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 599.80 585.50 620.90
Depreciation 185.40 183.20 188.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,050.50 969.70 1,026.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 532.30 569.30 666.70
Other Income 79.10 60.80 -40.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 611.40 630.10 626.40
Interest 38.50 31.10 23.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 572.90 599.00 603.10
Exceptional Items -- -- -73.10
P/L Before Tax 572.90 599.00 530.00
Tax 109.20 110.70 -201.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 463.70 488.30 731.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -15.00 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 448.70 488.30 731.60
Minority Interest -55.90 -10.20 -56.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.60 22.30 3.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 397.40 500.40 679.00
Equity Share Capital 102.40 102.40 102.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 4.89 6.63
Diluted EPS 3.88 4.89 6.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 4.89 6.63
Diluted EPS 3.88 4.89 6.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 20, 2022
