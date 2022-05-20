Zydus Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,863.80 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,863.80 crore in March 2022 up 0.44% from Rs. 3,846.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.40 crore in March 2022 down 41.47% from Rs. 679.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 796.80 crore in March 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 815.00 crore in March 2021.

Zydus Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

Zydus Life shares closed at 338.75 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.91% over the last 12 months.