Zydus Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,139.60 crore, up 26.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,139.60 crore in June 2023 up 26.2% from Rs. 4,072.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,086.90 crore in June 2023 up 109.7% from Rs. 518.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,541.30 crore in June 2023 up 71.47% from Rs. 898.90 crore in June 2022.

Zydus Life EPS has increased to Rs. 10.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.06 in June 2022.

Zydus Life shares closed at 657.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.93% returns over the last 6 months and 80.46% over the last 12 months.