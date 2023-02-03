 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,362.30 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,362.30 crore in December 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 3,655.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 622.90 crore in December 2022 up 24.48% from Rs. 500.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 994.50 crore in December 2022 up 22.28% from Rs. 813.30 crore in December 2021.

Zydus Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,362.30 3,942.60 3,655.00
Other Operating Income -- 192.10 --
Total Income From Operations 4,362.30 4,134.70 3,655.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 934.50 1,127.30 913.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 463.20 443.10 472.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 112.70 24.00 -38.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 689.00 671.70 585.50
Depreciation 181.60 181.80 183.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,206.90 1,053.30 969.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 774.40 633.50 569.30
Other Income 38.50 44.40 60.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 812.90 677.90 630.10
Interest 32.80 35.10 31.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 780.10 642.80 599.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 780.10 642.80 599.00
Tax 195.20 137.00 110.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 584.90 505.80 488.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.40 5.50 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 585.30 511.30 488.30
Minority Interest -8.30 -3.60 -10.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates 45.90 14.80 22.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 622.90 522.50 500.40
Equity Share Capital 101.20 101.20 102.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.15 5.15 4.89
Diluted EPS 6.15 5.15 4.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.15 5.05 4.89
Diluted EPS 6.15 5.15 4.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
