Zydus Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,362.30 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,362.30 crore in December 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 3,655.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 622.90 crore in December 2022 up 24.48% from Rs. 500.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 994.50 crore in December 2022 up 22.28% from Rs. 813.30 crore in December 2021.

Zydus Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in December 2021.

