English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zydus Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,362.30 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zydus Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,362.30 crore in December 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 3,655.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 622.90 crore in December 2022 up 24.48% from Rs. 500.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 994.50 crore in December 2022 up 22.28% from Rs. 813.30 crore in December 2021.

    Zydus Lifesciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,362.303,942.603,655.00
    Other Operating Income--192.10--
    Total Income From Operations4,362.304,134.703,655.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials934.501,127.30913.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods463.20443.10472.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks112.7024.00-38.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost689.00671.70585.50
    Depreciation181.60181.80183.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,206.901,053.30969.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax774.40633.50569.30
    Other Income38.5044.4060.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax812.90677.90630.10
    Interest32.8035.1031.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax780.10642.80599.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax780.10642.80599.00
    Tax195.20137.00110.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities584.90505.80488.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.405.50--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period585.30511.30488.30
    Minority Interest-8.30-3.60-10.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates45.9014.8022.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates622.90522.50500.40
    Equity Share Capital101.20101.20102.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.155.154.89
    Diluted EPS6.155.154.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.155.054.89
    Diluted EPS6.155.154.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited