Zuari Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 273.25 crore, up 43.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.25 crore in March 2023 up 43.76% from Rs. 190.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.69 crore in March 2023 up 23.45% from Rs. 45.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.46 crore in March 2023 up 8.82% from Rs. 107.02 crore in March 2022.

Zuari Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 18.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.04 in March 2022.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 139.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.40% over the last 12 months.