    Zuari Ind. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore, down 24.78% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore in June 2023 down 24.78% from Rs. 217.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.06 crore in June 2023 up 502.11% from Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.91 crore in June 2023 up 193.15% from Rs. 30.67 crore in June 2022.

    Zuari Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 16.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2022.

    Zuari Ind. shares closed at 151.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations163.69273.25217.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163.69273.25217.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.42315.1723.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.290.612.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.95-141.77164.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3014.048.48
    Depreciation5.865.335.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9223.5615.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9556.31-2.73
    Other Income82.1054.8227.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.05111.1324.91
    Interest37.0838.8039.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.9772.33-14.46
    Exceptional Items-----1.58
    P/L Before Tax46.9772.33-16.03
    Tax-3.0816.63-3.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.0655.69-12.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.0655.69-12.45
    Equity Share Capital29.7829.7829.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8118.70-4.18
    Diluted EPS16.8118.70-4.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8118.70-4.18
    Diluted EPS16.8118.70-4.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

