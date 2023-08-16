Zuari Ind. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore, down 24.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore in June 2023 down 24.78% from Rs. 217.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.06 crore in June 2023 up 502.11% from Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.91 crore in June 2023 up 193.15% from Rs. 30.67 crore in June 2022.

Zuari Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 16.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2022.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 151.35 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.