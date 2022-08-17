 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zuari Ind. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.61 crore, up 4046.57% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.61 crore in June 2022 up 4046.57% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022 down 283.61% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.67 crore in June 2022 down 40.55% from Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2021.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 184.10 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.48% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.

Zuari Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.61 190.07 5.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.61 190.07 5.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.47 302.65 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.75 1.59 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 164.83 -199.91 2.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.48 11.66 0.85
Depreciation 5.76 3.21 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.05 38.28 2.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.73 32.60 -0.38
Other Income 27.64 71.21 51.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.91 103.81 51.52
Interest 39.37 44.22 50.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.46 59.60 1.40
Exceptional Items -1.58 -2.17 --
P/L Before Tax -16.03 57.43 1.40
Tax -3.59 12.31 -5.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.45 45.12 6.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.45 45.12 6.78
Equity Share Capital 29.78 29.44 29.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.18 15.04 2.30
Diluted EPS -4.18 15.04 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.18 15.04 2.30
Diluted EPS -4.18 15.04 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
