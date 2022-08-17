Zuari Ind. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.61 crore, up 4046.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.61 crore in June 2022 up 4046.57% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022 down 283.61% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.67 crore in June 2022 down 40.55% from Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2021.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 184.10 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.48% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.