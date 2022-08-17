Zuari Ind. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.61 crore, up 4046.57% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.61 crore in June 2022 up 4046.57% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022 down 283.61% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.67 crore in June 2022 down 40.55% from Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2021.
Zuari Ind. shares closed at 184.10 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.48% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.61
|190.07
|5.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.61
|190.07
|5.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.47
|302.65
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.75
|1.59
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|164.83
|-199.91
|2.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.48
|11.66
|0.85
|Depreciation
|5.76
|3.21
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.05
|38.28
|2.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.73
|32.60
|-0.38
|Other Income
|27.64
|71.21
|51.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.91
|103.81
|51.52
|Interest
|39.37
|44.22
|50.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.46
|59.60
|1.40
|Exceptional Items
|-1.58
|-2.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.03
|57.43
|1.40
|Tax
|-3.59
|12.31
|-5.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.45
|45.12
|6.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.45
|45.12
|6.78
|Equity Share Capital
|29.78
|29.44
|29.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|15.04
|2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|15.04
|2.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|15.04
|2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|15.04
|2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
