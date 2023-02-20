 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zuari Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore, up 7241.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore in December 2022 up 7241.39% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2022 down 1433.93% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.74 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021. Zuari Ind. shares closed at 122.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.
Zuari Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations166.02155.082.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations166.02155.082.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials150.590.58--
Purchase of Traded Goods0.02----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.35131.88-0.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.849.001.42
Depreciation6.975.820.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.3716.142.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.41-8.35-1.15
Other Income24.1842.5325.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7734.1824.14
Interest39.3637.7519.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.59-3.574.25
Exceptional Items-2.21-2.13-1.62
P/L Before Tax-25.80-5.702.63
Tax-5.84-0.791.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.97-4.911.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.97-4.911.50
Equity Share Capital29.7829.7829.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.70-1.650.51
Diluted EPS-6.70--0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.70-1.650.51
Diluted EPS-6.70--0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am