Zuari Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore, up 7241.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore in December 2022 up 7241.39% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2022 down 1433.93% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.74 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021.
|Zuari Ind. shares closed at 122.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.
|Zuari Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.02
|155.08
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.02
|155.08
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|150.59
|0.58
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.35
|131.88
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.84
|9.00
|1.42
|Depreciation
|6.97
|5.82
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.37
|16.14
|2.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.41
|-8.35
|-1.15
|Other Income
|24.18
|42.53
|25.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.77
|34.18
|24.14
|Interest
|39.36
|37.75
|19.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.59
|-3.57
|4.25
|Exceptional Items
|-2.21
|-2.13
|-1.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.80
|-5.70
|2.63
|Tax
|-5.84
|-0.79
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.97
|-4.91
|1.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.97
|-4.91
|1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|29.78
|29.78
|29.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.70
|-1.65
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-6.70
|--
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.70
|-1.65
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-6.70
|--
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited