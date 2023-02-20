Zuari Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore, up 7241.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 166.02 155.08 2.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 166.02 155.08 2.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 150.59 0.58 -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.35 131.88 -0.14 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.84 9.00 1.42 Depreciation 6.97 5.82 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.37 16.14 2.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.41 -8.35 -1.15 Other Income 24.18 42.53 25.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.77 34.18 24.14 Interest 39.36 37.75 19.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.59 -3.57 4.25 Exceptional Items -2.21 -2.13 -1.62 P/L Before Tax -25.80 -5.70 2.63 Tax -5.84 -0.79 1.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.97 -4.91 1.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.97 -4.91 1.50 Equity Share Capital 29.78 29.78 29.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.70 -1.65 0.51 Diluted EPS -6.70 -- 0.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.70 -1.65 0.51 Diluted EPS -6.70 -- 0.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited