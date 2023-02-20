English
    Zuari Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore, up 7241.39% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore in December 2022 up 7241.39% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2022 down 1433.93% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.74 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2021.Zuari Ind. shares closed at 122.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.
    Zuari Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.02155.082.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.02155.082.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.590.58--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.35131.88-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.849.001.42
    Depreciation6.975.820.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3716.142.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.41-8.35-1.15
    Other Income24.1842.5325.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7734.1824.14
    Interest39.3637.7519.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.59-3.574.25
    Exceptional Items-2.21-2.13-1.62
    P/L Before Tax-25.80-5.702.63
    Tax-5.84-0.791.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.97-4.911.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.97-4.911.50
    Equity Share Capital29.7829.7829.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.70-1.650.51
    Diluted EPS-6.70--0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.70-1.650.51
    Diluted EPS-6.70--0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am