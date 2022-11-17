Zuari Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 166.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.44 crore in September 2022 down 295.12% from Rs. 22.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in September 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 47.60 crore in September 2021.
Zuari Ind. shares closed at 144.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zuari Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|186.70
|234.04
|166.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|186.70
|234.04
|166.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.58
|23.47
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.13
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|125.55
|142.64
|104.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.07
|18.87
|17.31
|Depreciation
|6.83
|6.62
|6.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.43
|45.97
|55.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.77
|-6.65
|-17.67
|Other Income
|58.92
|33.76
|59.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.15
|27.11
|41.38
|Interest
|59.33
|60.31
|53.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.18
|-33.21
|-12.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.18
|-33.21
|-12.41
|Tax
|13.06
|-1.80
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.24
|-31.41
|-12.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.24
|-31.41
|-12.08
|Minority Interest
|0.32
|0.31
|6.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-9.52
|284.15
|28.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-44.44
|253.04
|22.78
|Equity Share Capital
|29.78
|29.78
|29.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.92
|84.97
|7.74
|Diluted EPS
|-14.92
|84.97
|7.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.92
|84.97
|7.74
|Diluted EPS
|-14.92
|84.97
|7.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited