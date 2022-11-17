Zuari Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 166.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.44 crore in September 2022 down 295.12% from Rs. 22.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in September 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 47.60 crore in September 2021.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 144.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.