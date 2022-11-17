 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zuari Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.70 crore in September 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 166.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.44 crore in September 2022 down 295.12% from Rs. 22.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in September 2022 down 7.61% from Rs. 47.60 crore in September 2021.

Zuari Ind. shares closed at 144.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.

Zuari Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.70 234.04 166.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.70 234.04 166.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.58 23.47 0.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.13 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 125.55 142.64 104.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.07 18.87 17.31
Depreciation 6.83 6.62 6.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.43 45.97 55.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.77 -6.65 -17.67
Other Income 58.92 33.76 59.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.15 27.11 41.38
Interest 59.33 60.31 53.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.18 -33.21 -12.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.18 -33.21 -12.41
Tax 13.06 -1.80 -0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.24 -31.41 -12.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.24 -31.41 -12.08
Minority Interest 0.32 0.31 6.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -9.52 284.15 28.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -44.44 253.04 22.78
Equity Share Capital 29.78 29.78 29.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.92 84.97 7.74
Diluted EPS -14.92 84.97 7.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.92 84.97 7.74
Diluted EPS -14.92 84.97 7.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm